Maritime History: Effort Underway to Preserve Historic Passenger Vessel

On January 8, 2026, NYK will launch an expert committee dedicated to the long-term preservation of Hikawa Maru, a national Important Cultural Property moored in front of Yokohama’s Yamashita Park.

Since 2024, NYK has been conducting surveys on the hull of Hikawa Maru to assess its safety and structural integrity in preparation for large-scale repairs. This long-term preservation project aims not only to ensure the ship’s structural soundness but also to enhance public engagement with the ship’s rich historical legacy.

Based on our findings, NYK will convene an expert committee specializing in ship preservation and architecture. This committee will establish technical and conservation policies for repairs, determine best practices for upkeep, and create exhibition strategies to help revitalize the Yokohama waterfront area.

Built in 1930 by NYK for the Japan–Seattle line, the 95-year-old Hikawa Maru remains the only extant passenger-cargo ship constructed in pre-war Japan.

According to a website dedicated to the ship and its history, Hikawa Maru was a state-of-the-art ship at the time it was built. During World War II, Hikawa Maru was set up as a navy hospital ship. The ship struck mines on three separate occasions before the war ended but avoided being sunk.

After the war, it was refitted as a cargo-passenger ship and resumed service on the Seattle Line in 1953. Having been in service for 30 years, Hikawa Maru made 254 voyages across the Pacific Ocean and carried more than 25,000 passengers in total during its lifetime.

Since 1961, the ship has been maintained and preserved at its mooring in front of Yamashita Park serving as an enduring symbol of Yokohama. It was designated a National Important Cultural Property in 2016. The ship needs preservation to remain safely accessible and educational.