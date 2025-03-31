Maritime Industry Associations Launch Best Practices Publication

The Industry Associations of BIMCO, ICS, IMCA, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO & OCIMF, supported by over forty maritime stakeholders, have today released a consolidated publication, Best Management Practices (BMP) for Maritime Security (MS).

As an interactive online publication, BMP Maritime Security consolidates previously published regional publications into a single, comprehensive publication with actionable insights and advice. It focuses on providing a threat and risk management process and, recognizing the dynamic nature of regional security situations, and providing signposts to direct users to the most up-to-date security intelligence and risk assessment information.

Seafarers operating ships around the world encounter a range of maritime security threats, which often involve aggressive state and non-state actors. Although these threats vary across regions and in their severity, they can have a traumatic effect on seafarers who face unwarranted physical and mental harm. In some cases, this includes being held as hostages and subjected to violence and ill-treatment for extended periods.

To counter the threat, existing BMP guidance has greatly improved the industry’s ability to understand, detect, and deter maritime security threats in recent years, but the advice needs to keep pace with the rapidly evolving threat environment. In BMP Maritime Security, users can navigate to different sections and link directly to external sources. Additionally, the publication includes various diagrams that provide valuable learning opportunities. The publication includes a section detailing global authorities and, importantly, appropriate contacts and tools for seafarer welfare support.