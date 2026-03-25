Two Ships Entangled on Mississippi River

The US Coast Guard is responding after two vessels, the general cargo ship Pac Dubhe and the bulk carrier African Buzzard, collided and subsequently grounded near mile marker 124.5 on the Mississippi River on Monday.

The African Buzzard is currently aground. The two vessels are entangled, with the African Buzzard’s anchor lodged in the front of the Pac Dubhe.

Both vessel operators are conducting comprehensive assessments to develop salvage plans for submission to the Coast Guard and have tugboats alongside.

There are no reported injuries to crew members, no observable environmental impact or pollution, and the Mississippi River remains open to vessel traffic.

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the incident.



