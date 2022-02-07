Maritime Infrastructure Opportunities Listed by USACE Jan 24-28

Tom Ewing is a freelance writer specializing in energy and environmental issues....

These titles and headlines reference new contract opportunities listed on the SAM.gov contracting website which needs to be accessed directly to check for full details and instructions regarding follow up.

•Locks 27 Miter Gate Anchorages Replacement on the Chain of Rocks Canal located in Granite City, Ill.

•Olmsted Crane Barge Maintenance: Drydocking and Dockside Services.

•FY22 USACE Environmental Services for Evaluation of Dredged Material, Galveston.

•Excavator Barge Invitation for Bid, Philadelphia District.

•FY22 Cleveland Dredge.

•Single Award Task Order Contract (SATOC) for Matagorda Ship Channel – Peninsula to Point Comfort in Calhoun and Matagorda Counties, Texas, Maintenance Pipeline Dredging.

•Hydrographic surveying services, various locations in the Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic Division boundaries primarily Philadelphia District mission areas (Pa., N.J., Del., N.Y., Md.).

•The Memphis District, Army Corps of Engineers is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP), to acquire a base of 25,000 squares of articulated concrete.

•Little Sodus West Pier Repair, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will be issuing a solicitation for a full and open unrestricted competition, firm-fixed-price.

•Rogue River Mechanical Dredging 2022 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, has a requirement to perform dredging of the Rogue River entrance channel, boat basin access.

•Maintenance Dredging, Delaware River, Philadelphia to Trenton.

•The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District requires a contract to provide Leith Creek Channel Repair, Sampson County, N.C.