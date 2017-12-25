Marine Link
Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Nigeria FEC Okays Maritime Piracy Bill

December 25, 2017

Photo: Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

Photo: Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency

 The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria approved the Suppression of Piracy and Maritime Offences Bill, reported TVC News.

 
The approval was given at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The two bills will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for approval and passage.
 
The bill is to ensure the protection of the maritime industry against Piracy. According to Business Day, the intention is to accord protection to the maritime industry against piracy and indeed come up with a comprehensive policy position incorporated into the bill which is intended to ensure that at the end of the day, the international convention that has been ratified by Nigeria overtime in relation to maritime industry is incorporated into the bill with a view to bringing it in line with international best practices and indeed ensure the protection of maritime boundary.
 
Meanwhile, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has disclosed that the piracy bill would be passed into law next year by the National Assembly.
 
Shipowners blame Nigeria’s loss at IMO elections on poor maritime administration Poor. The incompetent maritime administration as well as lack of political will and sincerity to drive required standards in the nation’s maritime sector, have been listed as core reasons Nigeria failed at the IMO elections last week.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News