Nigeria FEC Okays Maritime Piracy Bill

The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria approved the Suppression of Piracy and Maritime Offences Bill, reported TVC News.

The approval was given at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The two bills will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for approval and passage.

The bill is to ensure the protection of the maritime industry against Piracy. According to Business Day, the intention is to accord protection to the maritime industry against piracy and indeed come up with a comprehensive policy position incorporated into the bill which is intended to ensure that at the end of the day, the international convention that has been ratified by Nigeria overtime in relation to maritime industry is incorporated into the bill with a view to bringing it in line with international best practices and indeed ensure the protection of maritime boundary.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has disclosed that the piracy bill would be passed into law next year by the National Assembly.