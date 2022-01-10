Maritime Partners Promotes Livingston to COO

Metairie, La. based Maritime Partners, LLC has promoted Eric Livingston to the position of COO.

Livingston joined the towboat leasing company as executive vice president in 2019 and has previously held leadership positions at Citizens Asset Finance, GATX Corporation and ATEL Capital Group.

In December, Maritime Partners announced it acquired the towboat and barge fleet of J. Russell Flowers, Inc., making it the largest lessor of marine equipment in the United States.

The company is also behind a project to develop the industry's first methanol-fueled towboat, set to hit the water in 2023.