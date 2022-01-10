Marine Link
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Maritime Partners Promotes Livingston to COO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 10, 2022

Eric Livingston (Photo: Maritime Partners)

Metairie, La. based Maritime Partners, LLC has promoted Eric Livingston to the position of COO.

Livingston joined the towboat leasing company as executive vice president in 2019 and has previously held leadership positions at Citizens Asset Finance, GATX Corporation and ATEL Capital Group.

In December, Maritime Partners announced it acquired the towboat and barge fleet of J. Russell Flowers, Inc., making it the largest lessor of marine equipment in the United States.

The company is also behind a project to develop the industry's first methanol-fueled towboat, set to hit the water in 2023.

