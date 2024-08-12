Maritime Professional Training Names Flanagan Academic Principal

Maritime Professional Training (MPT), the largest private maritime training school in the U.S., announced it has appointed John F. Flanagan as the school’s Academic Principal, an expansive role that includes overseeing the overall academic management at MPT, including regulatory compliance, curriculum development, faculty training, and strategic planning. This role also involves serving on the Board of Directors, attending strategic planning meetings, overseeing academic operations, maintaining school records, and ensuring compliance with international and national regulatory requirements.

Prior to joining MPT, Flanagan was a Ship’s Officer aboard the training ship Empire State VI at SUNY Maritime College and worked for Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) aboard a 600ft unlimited tonnage refined product tanker. Flanagan initially began as a USCG-approved instructor and assessor at MPT, starting his career progression into administrative and leadership roles within the same organization. He recently held the role of Vice Principal of Academic Affairs, and now Academic Principal, serving MPT for 10 years and counting.

“John brings his years of professional training and development knowledge to this new role,” said Lisa Morley, Executive Vice President at MPT. “I am confident that he will be instrumental in future growth and innovation at MPT. We are very happy to have him assume this important position.”

Flanagan mirrors his professional ambition and dedication in his community roles. He has had an active role in the Marine Industries of South Florida for seven years, participating in the ‘elevator speech’ contests. This involvement allows him to contribute to the growth and development of high school students, helping them build confidence and critical business skills. Additionally, Flanagan regularly aids actively sailing mariners, offering both regulatory guidance and career support to ensure their success both at sea and while training ashore.