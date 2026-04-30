Maritime Risk Symposium Names U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Retired) T.J. White as Keynote Speaker

Sam Houston State University (SHSU), the Institute for Homeland Security (IHS), and the Organizing Committee of the Maritime Risk Symposium 2026 (MRS2026) have announced that U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Retired) T.J. White, Chief of Texas Cyber Command, will deliver a keynote address at this year's event. MRS2026 will be held at LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, U.S.A. (greater Houston-Galveston area).

Chief White, a decorated naval officer and cybersecurity strategist, brings decades of leadership experience in national security, information dominance, and cyber operations. His keynote will focus on assessing cyber vulnerabilities within maritime systems and implementing mitigation operations that ensure the continuity of global trade and logistics even in the face of disruptions. As the maritime sector underpins the world's economic engine, Chief White's insights will highlight the urgent need for resilient digital infrastructures capable of defending against sophisticated cyber threats.

The MRS2026 convenes industry, academic, and government leaders to address complex challenges facing maritime infrastructure, logistics, and cybersecurity. The MRS2026 theme, Overcoming Maritime Vulnerabilities Through Private-Public-Academic Partnerships, underscores collaboration in advancing safer, more adaptable networks capable of withstanding both physical, cyber, and human factor risks within the maritime ecosystem.