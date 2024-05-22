While Maritime Risks Soar, Total Losses Plummet in '23 - Report

It was only 30 years ago when maritime lost approximately 200 large vessels per year. Despite the mounting risks to shipping globally, its safe to say that safety measures and technology put in place in the interim have paid off, as in 2023 the industry saw 26 large ships lost -- down from 41 a year earlier and the lowest total ever, according to the Allianz Commercial Safety and Shipping Review 2024.

While the ship loss numbers continue to fall, the industry still has a significant risk profile.

“The speed and extent of the way the industry’s risk profile is changing is unprecedented in modern times. Conflicts such as in Gaza and Ukraine are reshaping global shipping, impacting crew and vessel safety, supply chains and infrastructure, and even the environment," said Captain Rahul Khanna, Global Head of Marine Risk Consulting, Allianz Commercial. "Piracy is on the rise, with a worrying re-emergence off the Horn of Africa. The ongoing disruption caused by drought in the Panama Canal shows how the changing climate is affecting shipping, all at a time when it is having to undertake its most significant challenge, decarbonization.”



“Both the war in Ukraine and the Red Sea attacks have also revealed the increasing threat to commercial shipping posed by new technology such as drones, which are relatively cheap and easy to make, and difficult to defend against without a large naval presence,” Captain Rahul Khanna, Global Head of Marine Risk Consulting, Allianz Commercial. Image courtesy Allianz

Some interesting findings from the latest Allianz report: