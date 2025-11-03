25% of Maritime Suppliers Show Cyber Red Flags as Shipowners Boost Due Diligence Requirements

More than a quarter of maritime parts and service suppliers have been identified as having high or very-high cyber vulnerabilities, according to new data from Achilles Network. Through Procureship’s integration with Achilles, shipping companies can now access Achilles’ verified ESG and cyber indicators directly inside their procurement workflows, giving them immediate visibility of verified supplier credentials.

The long-term partnership between Procureship and Achilles, announced in March 2025, is now live and brings Achilles’ verified Sustainability Scores into the Procureship platform. This ensures that buyers can reference consistent, third-party-assessed ESG data at the exact moment of supplier evaluation, supporting stronger supplier selection practices and more resilient supply chain management, while reducing exposure to compliance risks.

More than 1,000 global suppliers were assessed as part of a 12-month review process to identify potential risks for shipping companies across environment, social, governance, and cyber domains.

According to the data, 28% of those assessed were identified as having a high or very-high cyber risk, while more than half of those reviewed were shown to lack third-party-assured anti-bribery systems, public liability insurance or information security policies.

In addition, roughly a quarter of suppliers do not yet measure their greenhouse gas emissions while more than a half of those reviewed were shown to be using uncertified carbon systems. However, the review also showed that nearly half of suppliers are using certified environmental management systems while nearly 13% have decarbonization plans in place.

Procureship showcases Achilles’ data both in supplier profiles and in supplier search engine results, while buyers can check the suppliers’ Achilles scores on the spot during the evaluation of quotations. Through this process, users can easily source products and services from companies that meet thecybir operational and compliance standards, helping them make more informed procurement decisions.