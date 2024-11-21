Maritime UK Solent Appoints Greenfield to Board

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: "Keith's proven track record and commitment to our regional maritime sector will be invaluable to Maritime UK Solent, particularly at this exciting time as we continue to showcase the world-class innovation and pioneering spirit, working collaboratively to support the region’s exceptional maritime sector”.



Keith has recently retired from Wightlink after nine years as CEO. During this time, he was instrumental in establishing a reputation for the ferry operator as a leading green innovator with the introduction of the UK's first large hybrid electric RO PAX ferry 'Victoria of Wight' in 2018; created successful environmental collaborations across the region; and transformed its customer experience to be named the UK's Best Ferry Operation in the 2023 British Travel Awards.

Anne-Marie continued: "Keith has successfully brought about significant transformation during his time at Wightlink and his knowledge, connections and passion for innovation is fully aligned with our ambitions to operate as a globally leading maritime cluster."

Keith joins Board directors from organisations across the Solent's maritime sector, from industry to education, reflecting Maritime UK Solent's position as the industry body acting as the voice of maritime in the Solent, recognized by Government.

Keith said: "I am committed to seeing the region continue to thrive as a leading maritime sector, and I'm delighted to join the Maritime UK Solent Board and play a part in helping the region meet the significant challenges of the future. My vision is for the entire Solent to be zero carbon for all local shipping by 2050 which could be a driver for technology development, jobs and business success in this vibrant and forward-thinking regional sector."

Maritime UK Solent Membership offers access to numerous high-profile events and initiatives: Members will be able to attend Maritime UK Solent’s flagship networking meetings, and exclusive roundtable events with Government and industry on topics such as maritime decarbonization and skills development.

The membership structure is designed to be inclusive, with various levels to accommodate businesses of all sizes, from startups to established organizations. There are four membership options: Strategic Partner (£3,000), Partner (£1,500), Launchpad (£750, exclusive to startups), and Associate (free).