Mark Handin Named President at Patriot Maritime

U.S.-based Patriot Maritime announced it has appointed Mark Handin as president, replacing Lance Bardo who will retire at the end of June.

Handin joins Patriot after a 27+ year career in various management, executive and corporate officer roles within Tidewater Marine and the A.P. Moller-Maersk group.

Handin will hold overall responsibility for the performance of the companies’ owned and managed vessels under Patriot Contract Services. LLC., and its American Ship Management, LLC subsidiary. He will reside in Houston, Texas and oversee the company’s growing operational office in the Houston area.

Bardo retires after 13 years with the company, preceded by almost 30 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard. He will remain with the company through the end of June 2024 and will continue serving the company in a part-time consultancy thereafter.

Lance Bardo (Photo: Patriot Maritime)

Patriot Maritime Principal and CEO, Ryan Pereyda, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mark Handin to the Patriot team. Mark has broad operational and commercial experience, and we are confident that this will complement the existing skillsets on our management team. At the same time, Lance Bardo has been a mainstay on our leadership team for many years, and we will miss his stalwart guidance. Lance should be very proud of the legacy he is leaving behind”.

Handin commented, “I am both excited and proud to join Patriot Maritime. It is a great company, with great people and a strong maritime history. I want to thank Lance for the positive impact he is leaving on the company, and I look forward to moving the company forward, and building upon his efforts.”

Patriot Maritime is a maritime contractor to the U.S. Government, as well as a U.S. flag owner/operator in the commercial sector. The company maintains its Headquarters in Concord, Calif., with a new operational hub in Webster, Texas, within the greater Houston area.