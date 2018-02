Related News

Tanker Scrapping is on the Rise -Vessels Value

Tanker demolition is on the rise as 3.5 million DWT has been scrapped so far in 2018, according to Vessels Value. Each factor…

Team Tankers Announces $206 Mln Acquisitions

206 MILLION Acquisition of Laurin Shipping AB, Anglo-Atlantic Steampship and related entities announced. Upon completion of tranactions, Team Tankers' fleet will grow to 52 from 37 vessels.

SeaBird Exploration Cancels Munin Explorer Charter

Marine seismic survey provider SeaBird Exploration has entered into a settlement agreement with Ordinat Shipping AS, the owners of Munin Explorer…

Statoil Reports Spud of First Well at Oseberg Vestflanken 2

In the early hours of Sunday 25 February drilling started at Oseberg Vestflanken 2. On the Capital Markets Day on 7 February…

Demanding Times for DSC Dredge

The dynamic dredge builder navigates a complicated dredge building market by augmenting an impressive array of standard equipment…

Total Lubmarine debuts Environmentally Lubricant

Total Lubmarine has announced the introduction of a new grease product: BIO OG PLUS – an innovative addition to an already…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

Rolls-Royce to Equip UK Navy's Type 26 Warships

Rolls-Royce Canada said it has won a contract with BAE Systems for its mission bay handling technology for the U.K. Royal…

US-built Survey Vessel Bound for Israel

A new 32’ x 11’ survey catamaran constructed by Washington based boat builder Armstrong Marine for an Israeli engineering…

Digitalisation of Ports is Fourth Industrial Revolution

The digitalisation of ports and terminal operations offers ways to realise a “fourth industrial revolution”, bringing with it safety…

ClassNK Updates PrimeShip-HULL Software

ClassNK has just released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.5.0.0, developed in response to the IACS Common Structural…