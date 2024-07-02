Marlink Acquires Diverto

Marlink closed the 100% acquisition of Diverto, a pioneer in the provision of advanced IT and OT security solutions for enterprise and critical infrastructure.

Based in Zagreb, Croatia, Diverto is an expert in the delivery of cybersecurity services and solutions. Its portfolio covers professional services including penetration testing, red and purple teaming, security audit, risk management, compliance and other cybersecurity services. Agnostic to the technologies deployed by its customers, Diverto’s advanced Security Operations Centre (SOC), including incident management and forensics, can protect both IT and OT customers.

Diverto’s capabilities are complementary to Marlink’s portfolio of cyber security solutions, which combines (SOC) managed services for remote operations, together with a suite of solutions providing protection at all network and end-user levels.