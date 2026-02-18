Marlink Announces Microsoft ExpressRoute Integration
Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions will deliver faster, more secure global access to cloud services under the Microsoft ExpressRoute program.
The integration enables customers to access Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 through dedicated, secure connectivity delivered as a fully managed service integrated with Marlink’s multi-orbit satellite networks. This helps customers modernize IT operations, improve user experience, productivity, and scale cloud adoption.
Customer benefits include:
- Private, simplified access to Microsoft cloud services through a fully managed Marlink solution
- Improved application performance with predictable latency and reduced packet loss compared to public internet routing
- Enhanced security and reliability, supporting compliance and mission-critical operations
- Seamless integration with Marlink’s broader Possibility Portfolio of digital services