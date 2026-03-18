USACE Seeks Comments on Potential Permit Changes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced on March 16 that it is seeking input from all interested parties on ways to increase the efficiency of the nationwide permit program.

Nationwide permits authorize activities that are similar in nature and cause no more than minimal adverse environmental impacts to jurisdictional aquatic resources separately or on a cumulative basis. Activities range from work associated with aids to navigation and utility lines to residential developments and maintenance activities.

The comments being solicited in this notice will be considered in future rulemaking related to the nationwide permits. The 2026 nationwide permits went into effect March 15, 2026. Potential modifications to the nationwide permits may occur before the 2026 nationwide permits expire March 15, 2031.

Input on the nationwide permits may include but is not limited to comments on: measures to eliminate unnecessary review over activities that require a USACE permit; measures to increase efficiency in the reviews of requests for nationwide permit verifications; categories of activities that USACE should consider for establishing new nationwide permits; and measures to improve conditions or processes that would ensure authorized activities would cause no more than minimal adverse environmental effects.

A public notice soliciting input on potential future changes to the nationwide permits was published in the March 16, 2026, Federal Register. USACE will accept written comments through May 15, 2026.



