Marlink Deploys Hybrid Network Platform to Support Digital Operations for Tankerska Plovidba

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical ICT solutions, has upgraded connectivity and cyber security solutions onboard 22 vessels operated by Tankerska Plovidba and Atlantska Plovidba.

As a pillar in Marlink’s possibility portfolio, the Sealink NextGen hybrid network solution will support the company’s transition to fully digitalized shipping operations, enhancing safety and efficiency while enabling high quality crew communications. Tankerska Plovidba will also utilise Marlink’s Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution to enhance the cyber resilience of its vessel operations.

Marlink will leverage its experience as a managed services provider to integrate LEO Starlink internet with traditional VSAT, managed by its XChange platform to enhance options available for business applications and improving connectivity available for crews.

The solution provides Tankerska Plovidba with numerous benefits including:

High bandwidth, low latency communications to support digitalized fleet operations;

Enhanced cyber security including application control, web filtering, intrusion protection and anti-virus cyber solutions and firewaling;

Secure access for crew to welfare and entertainment services and improved contact with friends and family;

Tankerska Plovidba became the controlling shareholder of Atlantska Plovidba at the end of 2024, bringing together a combined fleet of product tankers and bulk carriers.