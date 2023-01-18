Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Team Up to Speed Up Digitalization, Define RoI Scenarios in Shipping Industry

Maritime communications specialist Marlink signed an agreement with research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and define the Return on Investment (ROI) scenarios for long term operational efficiency.

Within this agreement, Marlink will leverage its BridgeLink solution to deliver data from core engine room and bridge systems including VDR, ECDIS, Radar, AIS, AMS, engine control systems, cargo systems, propulsion, and sensors.

According to Marlink, the outcomes will enable shipowners to better understand how to optimize voyages, reduce fuel consumption, and optimize operational maintenance.

Fraunhofer CML develops and optimizes processes and systems for the maritime supply chain. The institute supports private and public sector clients, including ports, logistics services providers, and shipping companies, implementing innovation using practice-oriented research.

The joint research project reflects the importance of data collection to the transformation needed to achieve long term efficiencies and compliance with decarbonisation targets, optimising investments to reflect vessel lifespan, Marlink said.

To do so, shipping companies will need to shift from reactive or procedural operations to centralized and data-driven work processes if they want to maximize the expected optimization and efficiency savings and comply with regulations and commercial terms, the company added.

Using quantitative analysis techniques and industry-specific knowledge, Fraunhofer CML will produce a unified dataset that will be used as a reference model by owners who want to improve efficiency in data-driven use cases but whose technical departments may require additional support.

Feedback already collected by Marlink suggests that operators of all sizes would benefit from assistance in gathering the harmonised data that they can use to develop a practical digital decarbonisation strategy.



The KPIs generated will be measured against a baseline of historical data which will define and set out the new data to be collected.

From the data and supporting information provided, Fraunhofer CML and Marlink will produce representative data on ROI scenarios for shipowners’ different use cases. Owners will use the results to make operational improvements and plan strategic investments in energy saving devices based on ship type, age and fleet profile.

“Decarbonization is challenging for many shipping companies, as it represents a fundamental change to their operations and a transformation in their customer relationships,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “This research project will help shipowners implement their decarbonization and optimization strategies and help them plan investment and make decisions on a shorter timeline.”

“Fraunhofer CML has vast experience in addressing shipping industry challenges using interdisciplinary teams of engineers, economists, mathematicians, computer scientists and navigators to create customised solutions,” said Dr.-Ing. Anisa Rizvanolli, Team Leader at Fraunhofer CML. “This project will fill a vital need by providing actionable KPI data that companies can adopt into their daily processes and use to plan for a low-carbon future.”