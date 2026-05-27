Marlink, Metis Partner to Expand IoT Capabilities

Marlink, a global leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has signed an MoU with Metis, a specialist in maritime data collection and advanced analytics, to establish a strategic partnership and expand IoT capabilities for shipowners and fleet operators.

The agreement establishes Marlink as a strategic integration partner for Metis’ vessel performance and operational data solutions, combining Marlink’s global maritime digital infrastructure, cyber secure network environment and customer support capabilities with Metis’ expertise in end-to-end data acquisition and AI-powered analytics.

Metis will provide the onboard data acquisition, equipment integration services and the analytics platform, while Marlink will bring the solution to market as part of its Possibility solutions portfolio, supported by its maritime customer engagement, cyber-secure network environment and global service organisation.

The partnership will expand Marlink’s ability to deliver operational intelligence solutions for maritime customers, enabling fleets to capture, analyze and operationalise high-frequency vessel data more effectively across fuel consumption, emissions performance, voyage optimisation, machinery performance, compliance reporting and operational efficiency.

The agreement also creates a roadmap for deeper technical integration, with future development focused on bringing Metis’ IoT and AI-powered analytics capabilities into closer alignment with Marlink’s XChange NextGen edge platform. By enabling more intelligence at the vessel edge, the partnership will help customers accelerate the shift towards smarter, more connected and data-driven fleet operations.

The agreement reflects the evolution of maritime digital operations, where connectivity, data intelligence, cyber security and edge computing increasingly operate as a unified environment. Through its Possibility Portfolio, Marlink brings these capabilities together to help customers build more scalable, intelligent and resilient operations.