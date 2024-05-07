Marlink Upgrades Simon Møkster Shipping’s Network

Marlink has completed a fleet-wide upgrade of its hybrid network solution for long-time client Simon Møkster Shipping.

The upgrade to Marlink’s Sealink Nextgen solution, which includes the Starlink LEO service, enables the company to use standard office software applications including MS-TEAMS as its default collaboration platform and primary voice channel.

Simon Møkster Shipping sought a hybrid solution that would optimize its operations around high throughput connectivity and managed networks, reflecting the challenging locations in which its fleet operates.

The suite delivered by Marlink includes a fully-managed hybrid network including guaranteed bandwidth and high-performance low latency services, with bandwidth available for both corporate users and crew. Marlink was able to blend the new and existing networks to optimize throughput availability and quality of service.

Simon Møkster Shipping was among the first operators to deploy the hybrid network solution and has progressively upgraded its fleet to ensure high quality and reliability, treating its vessels as floating offices. The company reports positive feedback from its crews for the full availability of social media which is made available free of charge, with high LEO bandwidth across the North Sea and Barents Sea.

Simon Møkster Shipping operates 15 vessels designed for operations in harsh weather conditions. From its head office in Stavanger, Norway it mainly operates in the North and the Barents Seas with approximately 500 employees in onshore and offshore roles.

“Our company is one for which the values of quality, integrity and hard work are engrained within our staff and our fleet operations, especially when it comes to safe and efficient sailing,” said Terje Gjerde, Simon Møkster Shipping. “This next stage of our journey will see us engage with a new era of digital operations, with vessels and shore teams working as one regardless of their physical location.”

“Simon Møkster Shipping is one of the innovators of the ‘floating office’ concept and has consistently challenged Marlink to support its cutting-edge approach to digital operations,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “This upgrade demonstrates to the wider industry that with a managed network, it is possible to leave behind bespoke software for the shared benefits of standardization.”



