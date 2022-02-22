Marlink's Hybrid Network Solution for Subsea 7's Global Fleet

Marlink, a smart network solutions provider, will provide a global hybrid network solution to vessels operated by Subsea 7, a subsea installation giant in the offshore energy industry space.

Marlink will provide a secure hybrid network solution to Subsea 7, combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services, and connection to the Tampnet network for operations in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, includes the provision of guaranteed throughput including a Committed Information Rate (CIR) at a level normally only found in the leisure/cruise sector, Marlin said.

Marlink will also provide its XChange platform solution to create a separate network for secure crew communications.

“We are pleased to be working with Subsea 7, whose global operations span the full energy lifecycle,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “Our network of networks approach provides a bespoke suite of connectivity, tools, and services that enable operators to increase the safety and efficiency of their operations globally.”



