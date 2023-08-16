MarTID: Take the 2023 Survey on Maritime Training Practices

Vessel owners/operators, Maritime Education and Training Institutes and Seafarers are encouraged to participate in the 2023 MarTID survey of maritime training practices.

The survey is designed to take only 20 to 30 minutes to complete, but the insights are invaluable in the quest to learn more granular detail on the current focus and future shifts in the way in which seafarer training is delivered, measured and funded globally.

The Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID) is a non-commercial endeavor to deliver objective and comprehensive data on how maritime manages and conducts training for shipboard competencies and the effects of drivers, such as technology, on this training.

This data, updated annually by means of a global survey, will provide insights that can lead to en-hanced policy-setting, decision-making, benchmarking and operational optimization by industry and regulatory authorities at all levels.

Each year the survey offers a special focus, and in 2023 the special focus is the Maritime Energy Transition and its impact on seafarer training. While much attention has been paid to the various, evolving options that will power ships in the future, little detail is known on how this transition will materially impact seafarer training.

To take the survey, visit: www.MarTid.org

For Ship Owners: https://wmuhq.questionpro.eu/shipping-companies

For Seafarers: https://wmuhq.questionpro.eu/seafarers

Or, simply scan the QR code to take the survey: