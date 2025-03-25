Marubeni takes a 25% Stake in Windward Offshore

Windward Offshore has established a partnership with Marubeni Corporation.

Windward, with a fleet of four CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) currently under construction at VARD shipyards, secured a senior loan facility of up to EUR 182m at the end of 2024, and in February 2025 Windward Athens, the first vessel in the series, was launched, scheduled.

The partnership was finalized with Windward Offshore raising new equity to fund future growth, and Marubeni Corporation acquiring the new shares through a wholly owned subsidiary, thereby becoming a 25.1% shareholder in the company.

Marubeni Corporation is a member of the five Japanese trading houses with a strong presence in the global energy sector and acting as the developer of offshore wind projects in Europe and Japan as well as various experience in the supply chain, enabling Windward Offshore to enhance its capabilities in global markets.



“We are very excited to join Windward Offshore, a group of reliable and professional partners with a strong passion. We are confident that Marubeni's global network will play an important role in the company’s growth and that our engagement will contribute to the development of a more sustainable society.” said Yasutomo Miyake, General Manager, Ship Project Dept. of Marubeni Corporation.



Bastian Hagebeuker, Managing Director of Windward Offshore, said “We believe that Marubeni is a perfect complement to our existing group of shareholders, and we appreciate the diverse opportunities they bring to Windward. With a shared vision, we are looking forward to jointly develop the company going forward and leverage the expertise of each partner. Marubeni’s expertise, network and financial strength will be invaluable as we continue to develop our portfolio and expand our footprint in the offshore wind industry.”