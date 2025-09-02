Maryland Pilots Get High-Speed Launch from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding
The Association of Maryland Pilots has taken delivery of its fifth Chesapeake Class launch from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation since 2002. “The Maryland Pilots have some unique features and configuration control is essential to be sure their operators can seamlessly operate all the boats in their fleet. However, this must be balanced with new equipment and design updates, as well as, in some cases, retrofitting their existing boats. To make this happen over the span of 20 plus years requires a very high level of detail in the design and its execution,” explained Peter Duclos, president and director of business development.
With a deep-V hull designed by Ray Hunt Design, the new all-aluminum high-speed launch measures 52.6’ overall, with a 16.8’ beam and a 4.8’ draft. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D16, EPA Tier 3-certified diesel engines, each producing 750 Bhp at 1900 rpm. The vessel’s top speed is over 27 knots. A Humphree interceptor trim control system, with its Automatic Trim Optimization, is installed at the transom.
The engines turn 5-blade Bruntons NiBrAl propellers via ZF500-1-A gearboxes. The launch is equipped with a Northern Lights 12 kW genset.
The vessel’s wheelhouse, with a small trunk, is amidship on a flush deck. With electrically heated, forward-leaning front windows, the wheelhouse is outfitted with five Norsap shock-mitigating reclining seats, a baggage rack, and three weathertight doors. The forecastle includes a porta-potty, a split upholstered settee/bunk, and a custom storage rack for immersion suits and other safety gear. The vessels’ interior is heated and cooled by two 16,000 Btu reverse-cycle HVAC units, in addition to electric heaters located in the wheelhouse and forecastle.
Outside the wheelhouse, heated decks and handrails prevent ice accumulation. A Harken TR-31 safety rail system was installed on the wheelhouse handrail. An aft wheelhouse ladder leads to hinged boarding platforms on the roof. A control station at the transom features a hydraulically powered J-Basket rescue system, capable of retrieving a pilot from the water to the main deck in less than 10 seconds with a single operator, said Duclos.
- Vessel Data and Specifications
Vessel Name | SEVERN
Hull Type | Deep-V monohull
Owner | Association of Maryland Pilots
Builder | Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation
Architect | Ray Hunt Design
Length | 52.6 feet
Beam | 16.8Ddraft | 4.8 feet
Date keel laid | April 1, 2024
Date launched | August 11, 2025
Date delivered | August 18, 2025
Main Engines | (2) Volvo Penta D16, EPA Tier 3-certified diesel engines, each 641 Bhp at 1800 rpm
Engine supplier | Power Products Systems, Wakefield, MA
Gears | (2) ZF500-1-A gearboxes
Propellers | (2) 5-blade Bruntons NiBrAl
Engine controls | Volvo Penta dual-lever slim-line combined function electronic controls are positioned at the right side of the centerline helm in the wheelhouse and at the aft-deck control station
Genset | 12 kW Northern Lights M843NW3G
Steering system | "Seastar Optimus system with a 24 VDC dual
pump hydraulic power unit (HPU). Each helm in the wheelhouse and at the transom is fitted with an electronic helm unit and SS destroyer-type wheel. A CanTrak display is located on the wheelhouse console for system programming and rudder-angle indication. Installed at the transom is a Humphree trim-tab control system with an Automatic Trim Optimization feature. "
Radar | (2) Furuno TZTL16, 16” Multi Function Displays; Furuno DRS6ANXT Radar w/ Furuno XN12A/4 4' open-array radar scanner
VHF | (2) Furuno 4800 VHF radios, (2) 8' Shakespeare antennas, (2) Furuno 4800A handsets
GPS | (2) Furuno GP330B GPS/WAAS Sensor;
AIS | Furuno FA-170 AIS, 4' Shakespeare VHF/AIS antenna
Depth sounder | Furuno depth sounder 600watts 200/50kHz
Compass | 5" Richie compass, Furuno SC33 satellite compass
Loud hailer/siren | Furuno LH5000
Thermal camera | FLIR M 332 Thermal Camera, 13" Furuno TZtouchXL display
Fuel | 800 U.S. gal
Sewage holding tank | Porta Potty 5 U.S. gal
Crew size | Captain & 1 deckhand
Speed (loaded) | 27 knots
HVAC | (2) 16,000 Btu Dometic self-contained, reverse-cycle HVAC units in pilothouse and forecastle, in addition to 2,000 watt 240 VAC heaters in the wheelhouse and in the forecastle.