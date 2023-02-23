Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2023
Mass Maritime Creates School of Engineering

February 23, 2023

Massachusetts Maritime Academy is in the process of restructuring its former Engineering Department with the formation of the School of Engineering.

To be headed by an Associate Dean, the School of Engineering will be composed of the Departments of Marine Engineering, Facilities Engineering, and Energy Systems Engineering. Each department will have a Department Chair reporting directly to the new Associate Dean of Engineering, who in turn will report to the Dean of Undergraduate Studies.

Today, the Engineering Department stands as the largest department at the Academy and includes 25 full-time faculty members covering a diversity of engineering sub-specialties. As such, the current Department Chair is tasked with a considerable workload, managing a large number of faculty, students, and courses with differing needs.

