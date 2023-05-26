Mass. Maritime Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Massachusetts Maritime Academy conducted its annual regimental Change of Command Ceremony in conjunction with the celebration of National Maritime Day on Wednesday, May 24.

The Change of Command Ceremony is both the symbolic and physical transfer of leadership responsibilities from the graduating senior class to members of the junior class. During the ceremony, held at the Clean Harbors Athletic Stadium on the Academy’s campus, the outgoing Regiment of Cadets Commander 1/C Abigail Pope of Falmouth, Mass., passed her responsibilities to 2/C Cole Francavilla of Stoneham, Mass. as the incoming Regimental Commander for the 2023-2024 academic year. In addition, the Regimental Executive Officer post was transitioned from 1/C Paige Albertson of Nantucket, Mass. to 2/C Kobe Copeland of Virginia Beach, Va.

The Class of 2024 leaders includes an array of cadets who hail mainly from Massachusetts in addition to other locales. The 2024 roster of 39 leaders includes 28 Bay State representatives, with the balance from the states of Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Virginia and the countries of Morocco and Niger.

Coinciding with the ceremony, the Academy also shared the results from the annual United States Coast Guard Exams that took place earlier in May. Comparable to the Bar exam for law students or the CPA exam for accountants, the Coast Guard exams are the last step in the Academy’s education and training process that help cadets achieve professional positions in the maritime industry. Academy Marine Transportation and Marine Engineering majors take the U. S. Coast Guard License Examinations during their final semester of study. With a 71% Marine Transportation (MTRA) and 81% Marine Engineering (MENG) pass rate, Massachusetts Maritime Academy cadets are well suited to enter the United States shipping industries post-graduation.

“The Change of Command ceremony is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “It is a special time to recognize our cadets who have achieved leadership roles at the Academy and who will be future leaders in the maritime industries.”