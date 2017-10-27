Massachusetts Takes Delivery of New Fast Ferry
- Vessel Type: High-speed passenger ferry
- Hull Type: Catamaran
- Owner: Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, Boston
- Builder: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation
- Architect: Incat Crowther
- Vessel Name: Champion
- Vessel length: 88.7 feet
- Vessel beam: 28.8 feet
- Vessel draft: 4.2 feet
- Date keel laid: 8/9/2016
- Date launched: 1/9/ 2017
- Date delivered: 17/10/2017
- Passenger capacity: 150
- Coast Guard certification: Subchapter T
- Main engines: (2) Caterpillar C32, 12-cylinder EPA Tier 3 diesel engines, each delivering 1450 Bhp at 2100 rpm
- Engine supplier: Windward Power Systems
- Gears: (2) ZF 3050 gearboxes
- Water jets: (2) Hamilton HM571 water jets
- Steering system: Hamilton hydraulic power unit for each water jet, Fixed-plate interceptor welded to the transom of each hull
- Engine controls: Control console at the centerline helm
- Gensets: (2) RA Mitchell 47kW/ EPA Tier 3 compliant and supplied by John Deere 4-cylinder engines
- Supplier: MacDougalls Cape Cod Marine Service
- Installer: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding
- 3-Furuno TZ14 Multifunction displays
- 3-Furuno MCU002 remote panels
- 1-Furuno DRS12 Radar
- 1-Furuno DRS6 Radar
- 2-Furuno GP 330B GPS interfaced with radars
- 1-Furuno FA150 AIS interfaced with radars
- 1-Furuno PG700R compass
- 1-Furuno B17 NMEA depth transducer
- 1-RD33 network digital data display
- 1-Furuno PSU 012 power supply for 120V radar
- 1-Furuno LH-3000 loudhailer with two speakers and 4 intercoms speakers
- 2-Standard Horizon GX-5000 VHF radios, 8-foot antenna (one radio will be equipped with one speaker for backup loudhailer)
- Video system: Throughout the vessel is an automated passenger information system that integrates audible, textual messages, satellite television on 5 LCD monitors, three exterior destination signs and an audio induction loop system for the hearing impaired.
-
- Galley: Fully-equipped concession in main cabin.
- (2) HeadHunter Royal Flush Bravo commercial marine toilets, includes (1) PVAG compliant head
- Fuel: 1,600 U.S. gal
- Fresh water: 200 U.S. gal.
- Sewage holding: 200 U.S. gal
- Crew size: USCG Licensed Captain & two crew.
- 29 knots with fully-loaded deadweight of more than 19 tonnes
- HVAC system includes 150,000 btu of air-conditioning and 78,000 btu of heat.
- Compliant with the United States Access Board’s accessibility guidelines for passenger vessels (PVAG), the boat is designed for boarding passengers from the bow at integrated MBTA facilities.
- Interior sound levels are about 68 dBA.
- The open foredeck has room for 10 bicycles.