Massachusetts Takes Delivery of New Fast Ferry

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has taken delivery of Champion, the first of two new 150-passenger, high-speed catamarans built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation.

The new vessels – funded by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) – will operate year-round commuter service in Boston Harbor, in addition to two high-speed ferries built by the Somerset, Mass., shipyard in 1997.

Designed by Incat Crowther, the all-aluminum ferry is 90 feet LOA, 28.8 feet abeam, and draws approximately four feet loaded. The vessel is powered by twin Caterpillar C-32, 12-cylinder, EPA-rated Tier 3 diesel engines, each delivering 1,450 Bhp at 2,100 rpm. The engines turn a pair of Hamilton HM 571 water-jets through ZF 3050 gearboxes. The ferry’s top speed is 29 knots with a fully-loaded deadweight of more than 19 metric tons, said shipyard officials. The two engine rooms each house an RA Mitchell 47kW generator.

Compliant with the United States Access Board’s accessibility guidelines for passenger vessels (PVAG), the ferry is designed for boarding passengers from the bow at integrated MBTA facilities. Entrance to the main cabin is through the bow doors forward or the port and starboard side doors.

The main cabin seats 110 passengers and includes a full-service concession, video entertainment system, two heads and HVAC. A ticket counter and luggage storage area are forward. Interior sound levels are about 68 dB. The open foredeck has room for 10 bicycles.

The open second deck, aft of the wheelhouse seats 40 passengers. A fixed canopy covers half of the open deck. Freedman seats have been installed in the cabin and custom fabricated Gladding-Hearn seats on the upper deck.

Throughout the vessel is an automated passenger information system that integrates audible, textual messages, satellite television on 5 LCD monitors, three exterior destination signs and an audio induction loop system for the hearing impaired.

Vessel Type: High-speed passenger ferry

Hull Type: Catamaran

Owner: Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, Boston

Builder: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation

Architect: Incat Crowther

Vessel Name: Champion

Vessel length: 88.7 feet

Vessel beam: 28.8 feet

Vessel draft: 4.2 feet

Date keel laid: 8/9/2016

Date launched: 1/9/ 2017

Date delivered: 17/10/2017

Passenger capacity: 150

Coast Guard certification: Subchapter T

Propulsion equipment

Main engines: (2) Caterpillar C32, 12-cylinder EPA Tier 3 diesel engines, each delivering 1450 Bhp at 2100 rpm

Engine supplier: Windward Power Systems

Gears: (2) ZF 3050 gearboxes

Water jets: (2) Hamilton HM571 water jets

Steering system: Hamilton hydraulic power unit for each water jet, Fixed-plate interceptor welded to the transom of each hull

Engine controls: Control console at the centerline helm

Other Equipment

Gensets: (2) RA Mitchell 47kW/ EPA Tier 3 compliant and supplied by John Deere 4-cylinder engines

Electronics

Supplier: MacDougalls Cape Cod Marine Service

Installer: Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding

3-Furuno TZ14 Multifunction displays

3-Furuno MCU002 remote panels

1-Furuno DRS12 Radar

1-Furuno DRS6 Radar

2-Furuno GP 330B GPS interfaced with radars

1-Furuno FA150 AIS interfaced with radars

1-Furuno PG700R compass

1-Furuno B17 NMEA depth transducer

1-RD33 network digital data display

1-Furuno PSU 012 power supply for 120V radar

1-Furuno LH-3000 loudhailer with two speakers and 4 intercoms speakers

2-Standard Horizon GX-5000 VHF radios, 8-foot antenna (one radio will be equipped with one speaker for backup loudhailer)

Video system: Throughout the vessel is an automated passenger information system that integrates audible, textual messages, satellite television on 5 LCD monitors, three exterior destination signs and an audio induction loop system for the hearing impaired.



Other

Galley: Fully-equipped concession in main cabin.

Sewage system

(2) HeadHunter Royal Flush Bravo commercial marine toilets, includes (1) PVAG compliant head

Capacities

Fuel: 1,600 U.S. gal

Fresh water: 200 U.S. gal.

Sewage holding: 200 U.S. gal

Crew size: USCG Licensed Captain & two crew.

Speed (loaded)

29 knots with fully-loaded deadweight of more than 19 tonnes

Other systems of importance