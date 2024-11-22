Massport Sees Record Cruise Traffic

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) today celebrated a record-breaking passenger count at Flynn Cruiseport Boston this year with just over 480,000 passengers, a 29 percent passenger increase over last year.

Flynn Cruiseport welcomed a total 167 cruise ships this season –18 more ships and a 12 percent increase over 2023. The Authority also announced a $100 million investment in the Cruiseport, including $60 million for shore power, a significant step forward for sustainable maritime practices at the Port of Boston, benefitting both cruise industry partners and the surrounding community.

Boston’s cruise industry is truly making waves. The newly released 2024 Economic Impact Report highlights the impressive growth of cruising in Boston and its expanding contribution to the region's economy.



• $256 million in economic impact — an 90% increase since 2018

• Over 3,000 jobs supported — a 36% jump since 2018

From transportation providers and local restaurants to tourist attractions, hotels, airlines, souvenir shops, and local suppliers for the ships, the cruise industry supports hundreds of businesses across the region. It creates opportunities for people and strengthens the local economy, benefiting communities large and small.

“My sincere congratulations to Rich Davey and the team at Massport on their record-setting success at the Flynn Cruiseport,” said Congressman Stephen Lynch, MA 8th District. “I am extremely happy that Massport will be investing $60 million to install “ship-to-shore” electrical power so that cruise ships will not have to keep their diesel engines running while they are at berth in the South Boston Seaport, which will be great for the environment. These investments create jobs by making the Port of Boston more competitive while preserving our rich maritime history.”

“The significant increase in the number of passengers using Flynn Cruiseport Boston has been a boom to our tourism industry, an economic surge for the region, and a catalyst for increasing jobs,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The more activity we see at the Cruiseport, the more our economy grows, the more local businesses profit, and the more we expand connections to other countries worldwide. As we continue to come out of the pandemic, the Cruiseport’s passenger traffic volume is another positive sign that Massachusetts continues to be a place where people thrive and businesses prosper.”



Shore Power

Flynn Cruiseport Boston is an essential resource for travelers and economic engine for the region. Massport has been planning to bring ship to shore power to Flynn Cruiseport for some time. At today’s event, CEO Rich Davey announced that Massport will install shore power at the two main berths. Nearly 80 percent of the ships that currently serve Boston can plug into shore power or use an alternative low-carbon technology.

“With record-breaking passenger numbers at Flynn Cruiseport, Boston is thriving like never before. As we continue to grow, adopting clean technologies becomes even more crucial for meeting our climate goals,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “For both visitors and locals, Massport’s investment in shore power is a significant step forward—reducing fossil fuel use while ships are docked and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative highlights Massachusetts' leadership and pride in taking bold action against climate change.”

When ships use shore power, they tap landside electricity for their power needs at berth – lights, pumps, communications, and refrigeration – instead of running diesel-fueled auxiliary on-board engines. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

“By bringing shore power to these busy berths, Massport is taking a giant step toward reducing health-harming pollutants from this industry and illustrating that health and environmental protection go hand in hand with expanding economic opportunity,” said Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. “As we continue rapidly to shift our power sector away from fossil fuels, shore power will get even cleaner over time.”

Based on the USEPA calculator, we expect the following (net) reductions in emissions for any vessel running on shore power while at Flynn Cruiseport:

• NOx: 93% reduction

• SO2: 85% reduction

• PM2.5: 86% reduction

• CO2: 65% reduction



“The maritime industry has been a cornerstone of our local economy, driving growth and creating countless jobs in Boston and throughout the Commonwealth” said State Senator Nick Collins. “The addition of ship-to-shore power at Flynn Cruiseport will reduce emissions for the people of South Boston and our Longshoremen while enhancing sustainability and competitiveness. I want to thank Massport CEO Rich Davey and his team for making this critically needed investment at Flynn Cruiseport as we work to grow the cruise business and support the travel and tourism industry across Boston and the state.”



Terminal Investment

In 1986, Massport opened the new Black Falcon Cruise Terminal. Today, with larger vessels and an increased number of passengers sailing out of the historic Flynn Cruiseport terminal, Massport is also investing in critical infrastructure improvements to structurally accommodate port growth and provide a more streamlined passenger experience. Upgrades to the terminal include pier upgrades to support an additional Passenger Boarding Bridge, new escalator, and an expanded queueing area with increased seating, which will allow for better passenger flow. We want our passengers to have the best experience possible when they use the Flynn Cruiseport – either embarking on their dream vacation or visiting Boston for the day.

Larger cruise vessels are increasingly making their way to the New England region. In July, Norwegian Cruise Line announced a new, larger Boston homeport ship for the 2026 cruise season - the Norwegian Breakaway. The Norwegian Breakaway can carry up to 4,500 passengers and will be Flynn Cruiseport Boston’s largest homeport vessel replacing the current homeport vessel, the Norwegian Gem, which carries up to 3,200 passengers.



“The Port of Boston is vital to the region, generating revenue and supporting jobs in Boston and across the state,” said State Representative David Biele. “With Massport’s leadership, we’re working to grow the cruise business at Flynn Cruiseport, revitalize the Port of Boston, and boost tourism in Boston and New England. Adding shore power will cut emissions and benefit both the community and the cruise industry.”



“Boston is a port city and the working Port of Boston has always been vital to the local economy,” said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn. “I want to congratulate Massport for another successful cruise season at Flynn Cruiseport Boston. More importantly, Massport’s investment in shore power is great news for my constituents and neighbors in the South Boston community. I applaud Massport’s leadership for their continued commitment to being a good neighbor.”



Record Breaking Season

The 2024 cruise season started in March and ended in early November. Massport celebrated 13 maiden voyages to Boston. The Cruiseport supported itineraries to the Caribbean, Central America, and Iceland/Greenland from 24 different cruise lines and celebrated 12 three-ship days. The Canada/New England itinerary continues to grow in popularity, accounting for 64 percent of 2024 passengers. The cruises to Bermuda sailed at or above capacity the entire season, making up more than 31 percent of total passengers. Flynn Cruiseport also served several new itineraries this season that either started or ended in Boston including trips to Iceland, San Juan, Bonaire, St. Maarten, Panama Canal and Curacao.

“We were thrilled to see the strong demand for cruising in 2024, supporting the City of Boston and the Commonwealth’s travel and tourism industries,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “Our investment in shore power will dramatically reduce emissions, improve air quality, and reinforce Boston’s position as a leader in sustainable maritime practices. We’re also committed to continuously enhancing our facilities to accommodate the growing demand for cruising, the increase in larger ships like the Breakaway, and to ensure a seamless experience for both passengers and ships. These announcements are a win for the environment, the community, and the future of the cruise industry in our city.”

Flynn Cruiseport’s economic impact is not only aiding tourism-related businesses. Holland America, Flynn Cruiseport’s 2nd largest cruise line, is committing to source locally caught seafood from over 60 ports globally, including Boston. They are currently sourcing from John Nagle & Co. in Boston including cod, haddock, arctic char and lobsters for sailings to Canada/New England. The Authority continues to work on similar collaborations between seafood companies, Massport tenants and other local businesses to provision the ships.

“Cruise passengers are essential to the strength of our visitor economy, contributing significantly to local spending during the summer and extending into our shoulder seasons,” said Meet Boston President & CEO Martha J. Sheridan. “We are thrilled to see another record breaking year for Flynn Cruiseport Boston, welcoming 480,000 passengers to Boston over the course of the season. These visitors not only boost our economy but also highlight Boston’s growing appeal as a top-tier destination.”



The influx of larger cruise ships coming to Boston reflects a growing commitment from cruise lines to expand their presence in this vibrant market. The growth is poised to deliver significant economic benefits, supporting local businesses and driving greater economic impact for the City and Commonwealth, while enhancing the region's profile as a premier travel destination.



Photo Caption (L-R): Top: State Representative David Biele, Massport Board Chair Patty Jacobs, ILA Vice President – Atlantic Coast District George McEvoy, Live Like a Local Tours CEO Colin Knight. Bottom: MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Massport CEO Rich Davey, Congressman Stephen Lynch, Ambassador Ray Flynn, Massport Port Director Lauren Gleason, State Senator Nick Collins, Meet Boston President & CEO Director Martha Sheridan, MOTT Executive Director Kate Fox