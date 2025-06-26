Master Acts on Crew Drug Discovery

Scot Tankers of Istanbul has praised the action taken by a master after suspect packages were discovered onboard the MT Scot Bremen.

The Maltese-flagged product tanker was enroute from the Port of Pecem, Brazil, and arrived off the coast of Ostend, Belgium, on June 20.

While awaiting pilot boarding at the anchorage, on June 22, the master discovered that five ratings on board were concealing suspected packages.

He immediately cancelled the scheduled pilotage and notified Belgian police and customs authorities. Five ratings were immediately isolated and have mobile phones collected by the master.

Due to adverse weather conditions, authorities were unable to board the vessel at the anchorage. Acting in full cooperation with the authorities, the vessel proceeded to the nearest port, Zeebrugge, arriving on June 23 at 2000LT to facilitate the boarding of the customs and the police for investigation. Upon boarding by Belgian customs, significant quantities of narcotics were collected on board.

Five crew members have since been detained by Belgian police. The vessel and the master were released from the criminal investigation after being interviewed solely as witnesses. Both the police and the Public Prosecutor’s office have commended the master for his conduct in reporting the matter, preserving evidences and assisting the investigation.

Scot Tankers maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward drug-related offences and is proud of the master and his senior officers who displayed the highest standards of professionalism under pressure.

Scot Tankers continues to work closely with the relevant authorities and remains fully committed to the highest standards of safety, compliance and integrity.



