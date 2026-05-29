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Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Master Boat Builders Launches Second of Eight Tugs Built for Maritime Partners

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 29, 2026

© Master Boat Builders

© Master Boat Builders

Master Boat Builders, Inc. recently announced the successful launch of Titan, the second of eight tugboats being built for Maritime Partners, LLC. The launch represents another milestone in the companies’ ongoing partnership and reflects sustained demand for high-performance tug capacity across the maritime and energy sectors.

Constructed at Master Boat Builders’ shipyard in Coden, Alabama, Titan measures 88 feet in length and is classified as an A1 Escort Tug and Towing Vessel. The vessel carries AMS (Automated Machinery System) certification, UWILD (Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking) certification, and FFV1 fire-fighting capability. It is also designated a Low Emissions Vessel (LEV) under U.S. standards.

Six additional vessels are currently under contract, with deliveries scheduled to continue through the program's completion. Once complete, the series will further expand Maritime Partners' operational capabilities across towing, escort, and marine support services.

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