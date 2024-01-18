Mawai Shipyard Building New Multipurpose Carriers for COSCO

China''s Mawai Shipyard has started building the first in a series of 22 new multipurpose cargo carriers for COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers (Southeast Asia) Pte. Ltd.

The 85,000 DWT series vessel will measure 225 meters long with a breadth of 36 meters, a depth of 21.05 meters, a designed draft of 10 meters, and a designed speed of 15.5 knots.

According to the construction plan, all 22 vessels in this series are scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2026.

The ships will primarily serve the export of Chinese manufacturing equipment in sectors such as automobiles, energy storage, photovoltaics, wind power, engineering machinery, port machinery, rail transportation, as well as the import of strategic bulk materials such as woodpulp.