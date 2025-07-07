McCullough Helps in Dredger Stuyvesant Restoration after Fire
McCullough Engineering Services (MES) announced the successful completion of restoration efforts on the Stuyvesant, a trailing suction hopper dredge owned by The Dutra Group. The vessel suffered significant fire damage on November 2, 2024, and was returned to full operational status in less than eight months, completing sea trials on June 20, 2025.
The repair work was conducted at BAE Systems Jacksonville, with MES leading the project from damage assessment through final commissioning. Under the leadership of Devin Smith, Vice President of Commercial Programs, MES delivered a comprehensive engineering and project management effort to restore the Stuyvesant to fully certified, mission-ready condition.
Key milestones of the project include:
- Initial assessment of fire damage in the Engine Room and Machinery Control Room (MCR)
- Development and oversight of the recovery plan
- Liaison role with insurance providers
- Design and installation of a new ABS/USCG Certified Switchboard and Main Engine Control System
- Complete rebuild of the Machinery Control System and MCR console
- Redesign and installation of the Dredge Generator AVR system and MCCs
- Relocation of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs)
- Removal, replacement, and testing of all damaged cables in the Engine Room
- Commissioning of the Electric Plant, Main Engines, and Machinery Control System
- Installation of a new Fire Detection System