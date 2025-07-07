McCullough Helps in Dredger Stuyvesant Restoration after Fire

McCullough Engineering Services (MES) announced the successful completion of restoration efforts on the Stuyvesant, a trailing suction hopper dredge owned by The Dutra Group. The vessel suffered significant fire damage on November 2, 2024, and was returned to full operational status in less than eight months, completing sea trials on June 20, 2025.

The repair work was conducted at BAE Systems Jacksonville, with MES leading the project from damage assessment through final commissioning. Under the leadership of Devin Smith, Vice President of Commercial Programs, MES delivered a comprehensive engineering and project management effort to restore the Stuyvesant to fully certified, mission-ready condition.

Key milestones of the project include: