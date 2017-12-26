McDermott Wins Tyra EPC Work near Denmark

McDermott International announced a substantial contract award from Mærsk Olie og Gas A/S (Maersk Oil) for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for the Tyra Redevelopment project, located offshore in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

“This award heralds our return to the North Sea and is a part of our strategic growth strategy,” said Scott Munro, Vice President of Americas, Europe and Africa.

“By executing our part of the Tyra Redevelopment project from Kuala Lumpur and Batam, the project showcases our vertically integrated One McDermott Way approach to project execution and delivery, which demonstrates our global engineering and fabrication capabilities. This is one of several projects executed in this way," he added.

"We have had a long relationship with Maersk Oil, and are committed to ensuring the efficient use of resources to meet their needs for a safe, on-schedule, within budget project, and one that fully meets the stringent requirements for automation and corrosion resistance, ensuring a long and productive life for the new facilities,” Scott concluded.

McDermott will provide engineering, procurement and construction for two separate work packages for Maersk Oil under the redevelopment project. With a combined weight of all structures provided by McDermott at nearly 32,000 tons (29,000 metric tons), the scope of work represents one of the largest combined projects for McDermott in the North Sea.

McDermott plans to perform project management, engineering and supply chain management from its office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and will fabricate and assemble the structures at its fabrication yard at Batam Island, Indonesia

Work on the contract is expected to begin early next year and the lump sum contract will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2017 backlog. McDermott is scheduled to complete its work packages for sail-away by February 1, 2020 and February 1, 2021.