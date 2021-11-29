McDermott Wraps Net Zero LNG Construction Study for Shell

Offshore engineering and construction company McDermott said Monday it had completed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) construction study for Shell, "identifying tangible reduction pathways toward net-zero construction emissions."

The results of this study provide a strategic framework for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in LNG facilities during the project execution phase, McDermott said.

"Operators continue to seek actionable plans to advance their commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Leveraging our unique LNG and modularization expertise, McDermott has developed multiple, innovative pathways to reduce and/or eliminate emissions throughout the life cycle of an LNG facility. We believe, in future scenarios, up to 65 percent of emissions associated with construction can be eliminated through a combination of construction execution efficiency, modularization, and targeted investment in construction emissions reduction initiatives."

According to McDermott, study results include emission reduction opportunities, in order of magnitude, based on mapping key sources and the identification of low-carbon alternatives during construction. These include site efficiency improvements, replacing diesel-powered equipment with lower GHG intensity alternatives, module fabrication, and construction and sourcing lower intensity raw materials. The study also provides more clarity on the associated environmental, social, and economic considerations of future projects, the company siad.

Building on this study, McDermott is also engaging with Shell to identify low-carbon solutions to help reduce GHG emissions in McDermott's operations, the company said.

"We are committed to monitoring and managing the carbon footprint on our projects to support our customers in meeting their net zero goals," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa. "This study is an excellent example of how, through early engagement with Shell, we were able to identify potential low-carbon delivery solutions."

