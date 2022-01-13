McLean Contracting Company Acquires Shugart Manufacturing

Maryland-headquartered heavy civil and marine contractor McLean Contracting Company announced it has acquired South Carolina-based Shugart Manufacturing, designer and builder of sectional barges, barge propulsion units and accessories, screeds, barge ramps, bridge steel, concrete forms, and other miscellaneous equipment and materials for marine and construction use.

The asset purchase agreement is effective as of December 30, 2021.

Prior Shugart owner and president Donnie Wilks will stay on with McLean to direct the division. Colby Bowers, operations manager, will join Wilks, managing engineering and assisting with sales.