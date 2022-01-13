Marine Link
McLean Contracting Company Acquires Shugart Manufacturing

January 13, 2022

Left to right: Michael Hart, president and CEO of McLean Contracting Company, and Donnie Wilks, owner and president of Shugart Manufacturing (Photo: McLean Contracting Company)

Maryland-headquartered heavy civil and marine contractor McLean Contracting Company announced it has acquired South Carolina-based Shugart Manufacturing, designer and builder of sectional barges, barge propulsion units and accessories, screeds, barge ramps, bridge steel, concrete forms, and other miscellaneous equipment and materials for marine and construction use.

The asset purchase agreement is effective as of December 30, 2021.

Prior Shugart owner and president Donnie Wilks will stay on with McLean to direct the division. Colby Bowers, operations manager, will join Wilks, managing engineering and assisting with sales.

