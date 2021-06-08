McQuilling and Vertis Partner to Offer Carbon Offsets for Shipping

Shipbroker McQuilling Partners Inc. and emissions trader Vertis Environmental Finance have partnered to offer carbon offsetting and advisory (CO&A) services to the shipping industry.

The agreement will provide ship-owners, oil companies, refiners and traders with direct access to carbon offsetting and advisory solutions to address their environmental sustainability and carbon-neutral shipping needs, as well as their future environmental compliance requirements.

With carbon market experience in similar sectors like aviation, Vertis Environmental Finance will provide clients of McQuilling Partners Inc. and its affiliates with access to verified, emissions reduction credits.

John Schmidt, CEO of McQuilling Partners Inc., said, "This partnership of market leader advisory experts in the maritime and environmental industries will enable interested parties to confidently navigate the developing regulatory environment of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the European Emission Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to efficiently design and implement their strategy for meeting these requirements."

Marc Falguera, CEO of Vertis Environmental Finance, said, "The first wave of commercial zero-emission shipping and the use of carbon offsetting is increasingly catching on in segments of the maritime and fuel industries as companies look to enhance their environmental positioning. We are excited to address this huge challenge and help the industry achieve its environmental ambitions and obligations."