MCS Orders New Multi-Purpose Workboat from Damen

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has signed a contract with Maritime Craft Services (MCS) to supply one of its Shoalbuster 2711 multi-purpose workboats.

MCS owns what will be an eighteen-strong fleet of workboats once its latest addition is delivered, and operates worldwide with an emphasis on western Europe and the Middle East.

The new vessel, to be named Heather 2, will be the company’s third Shoalbuster, scheduled for delivery in summer 2024, and will join eleven fast crew suppliers and multi cats built by Damen.

The Shoalbuster 2711 is similar in size to the Damen Multi Cat 2712 that MCS acquired in November 2023.

However, the prominent bow makes it more suitable for offshore projects and so opens up other possibilities. As with all Shoalbusters, it designed for shallow waters (three metres maximum draft), making it ideal for assisting dredging and cable laying, as well as other wind farm support operations.

Key features include 41 tonnes bollard pull and a top speed of 11 knots.

The Heather 2 vessel will be fitted with an AKC 185 deck crane and a waterfall winch. It will also be fitted with a Damen Marine NOx Reduction System to make her IMO Tier III certified.

“We are confident that their new Shoalbuster will have a role to play in supporting the expansion of the offshore wind sector around the world as well as other near-shore activities, and will be a valuable asset for many years to come,” said Mike Besijn, Sales Manager at Damen Shipyards.