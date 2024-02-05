Meadway Shipping Rebrands as Drydel Shipping

Greek dry bulk shipping company Meadway Shipping announced it will rebrand as Drydel Shipping.

"This rebranding is designed to set us apart in the marketplace and eliminate any confusion due to similar company names," the company said in a statement.

The name change will take hold on February 19 for in each of the company's units, including Meadway Shipping and Trading, Meadway Shipping Singapore, Meadway Shipping DMCC and Meadway Maritime Chartering.

Meadway's ownership, team or operations will continue unaffected with all existing contracts and agreements remaining in place.