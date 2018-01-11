MedPort Tangier Cranes to Reach APM Soon
The first group of three, of a total of 12 advanced remotecontrolled ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, has departed China for delivery on February 15th to the new APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, Morocco terminal.
The first group of three, of a total of 12 advanced remotecontrolled ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, has departed China for delivery on February 15th to the new APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, Morocco terminal.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News