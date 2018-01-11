MedPort Tangier Cranes to Reach APM Soon

The first group of three, of a total of 12 advanced remotecontrolled ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, has departed China for delivery on February 15th to the new APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, Morocco terminal.

Manufactured by ZPMC in Shanghai, the super post-Panamax cranes will be able to accommodate 20,000 TEU vessels, giving the facility an annual container throughput capacity of five million TEUs.

“Our goal is to use proven technology to create highproductivity for our clients on one of the world’s most strategically important trade lanes on the Strait of Gibraltar ,” said APM Terminals MedPort Tangier Managing Director Dennis Olesen.

Scheduled to become operational in 2019, the new deep-water terminal at the Tanger- Med II port complex will be equipped with both conventional and fully-automated operations and an automated truck gate system.