MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

This episode of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, delves into the critical importance of the inland waterways infrastructure in the U.S., focusing on the Chickamauga Lock Project on the Tennessee River. A trio of experts discusses with MarineNews magazine the current state of the inland waterways, the history and significance of the Chickamauga Lock, and the ongoing efforts to modernize this essential infrastructure. The conversation highlights the economic impacts, efficiency gains, and recreational benefits associated with the project, as well as the broader implications for national infrastructure improvements and lessons learned from the initiative. Join host Eric Haun, former editor of MarineNews and Tracy Zea, President & CEO of WCI,Elizabeth Burks, USACE Nashville Division Chief, and Capt. Joe Cotton, Project Manager, Chickamauga Lock Project for insights and updates on this critical inland waterways infrastructure project



Takeaways

There are 12,000 navigable miles of inland waterways in the U.S.

80% of locks are past their 50-year design life, increasing failure risk.

Chickamauga Lock is a major civil works project of national importance.

The new lock will significantly increase efficiency for barge traffic.

Barge transportation is the cleanest mode of surface transportation.

The Chickamauga Lock Project is expected to be operational by 2027.

The project will have a significant economic impact on the local community.

Recreational traffic through Chickamauga Lock is substantial, with 3,500 vessels annually.

The partnership between TVA and the Corps is crucial for navigation and flood control.

Increased funding for the Corps of Engineers is essential for modernizing infrastructure.





