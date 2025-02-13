Mega Machines & Manson Construction

In this episode of Maritime Matters:

Manson Construction is a U.S. Jones Act dredging and marine construction firm, founded in 1905 and family owned until converting to an employee-owned company in 2012. Fred Paup, Chairman of the Board, EVP, discussed with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, to drivers for this multi-billion dollar company in 2025 and beyond, from finding and retaining the best crews, to the construction of the $200 million+ 15,000 cu. yd. hopper dredge in Brownsville, Texas – the Frederick Paup – a dredge that Paup says will be “the Cookie Monster of beach replenishment,” and including too its work with C-Job to design a next generation Cutter Suction Dredge.





