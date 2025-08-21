Melvin Resigns as President of South Carolina Ports Authority

After three years of leading the South Carolina Ports Authority as President and CEO, Barbara Melvin has announced her resignation, with plans to pursue other opportunities.

Melvin joined SC Ports in 1998, serving in a variety of roles and leading major infrastructure initiatives like the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served South Carolina and the Ports Authority over these many years,” said Melvin. “However, for personal and professional reasons, I want to pursue other opportunities. I take pride in what has been accomplished by the Port while I have served it in multiple roles. Knowing the resiliency of the Ports Authority and its people, I have no doubt even more success is in its future,” said Melvin.

Bill Stern, Chairman of the SC Ports Board of Directors, accepted her resignation on behalf of the Board.

“The Board thanks Barbara for her long public service to the State through her work at the Ports Authority,” said Stern. “She has been instrumental in moving the Ports Authority in a positive direction as CEO these last three years and advancing several critical infrastructure projects, including overseeing the reopening of the Leatherman Terminal. We wish her the best as she embarks upon new challenges and opportunities.”

Chief Financial Officer and VP, Administration, Phillip Padgett has been named as interim CEO, effective immediately.

Padgett joined SC Ports in 2016 as Controller. As CFO he is responsible for the financial, risk management and real estate activities of the Port.

“I look forward to continue serving the Port and leading our team as interim CEO until a replacement is named,” said Padgett. “SC Ports remains committed to providing reliable and efficient port service to our customers, and continuing to serve as a trusted partner to the entire South Carolina maritime community.”

South Carolina Ports owns and operates marine terminals at the Port of Charleston and two rail-served inland ports in Greer and Dillon. As the eighth largest U.S. container port, SC Ports connects port-dependent businesses throughout the Southeast and beyond to global markets.



