PD Ports Expands Operations with Third Electric Liebherr LPS 550

An LPS 550 fitted with an electric drive from Liebherr’s Baltic-side production facility has been delivered to Middlesbrough to increase PD Ports’ productivity. The new machine will focus on bulk work at Teesport, complementing two sister cranes commissioned in 2023, strengthening hatch coverage and maintaining consistent cycle times.

Day-to-day, the Port supports a complex gateway that handles tens of millions of tonnes of cargo each year, with over USD$1.9 billion (£1.4 billion) contributed to the regional economy. With easy access from the sea, deep quays and rail connections timed around ship arrivals, the Port is well positioned to benefit from equipment that operates reliably, quietly and on schedule.

The LPS 550’s long outreach reduces repositioning across wider hatches, while its 144-ton capacity supports heavier lifts across mixed cargo operations. The addition of the third LPS 550 further enhances PD Ports’ capabilities and opens up new business opportunities.

Electric drives allow the crane to move smoothly and precisely, helping operators work consistently overlong shifts. Operating exclusively on shore power, the crane runs without combustion, eliminating fuel use and supporting a fully electric, efficient way of working. The crane’s portal structure leaves plenty of room for trucks and rail vehicles to move around, helping Teesport make the most of its direct road links via the A66 and A19.

Liebherr Great Britain’s sales and service teams ensure access to parts and on-site support, with maintenance planned around ship and rail schedules to keep cranes available. This helps protect turnaround times and reduces disruption to daily port operations.