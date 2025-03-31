MEPC 83 Set to Tackle Mid-Term Measures on Emissions

The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) will meet for its 83rd session from April 7 to 11 April, and efforts to reduce GHG emissions from ships will be top on the agenda.

Tackling climate change - Reduction of GHG emissions from ships

The 2023 IMO GHG Strategy outlines a set of “mid-term measures” aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping. These measures should consist of:

• a technical element: a goal-based marine fuel standard designed to gradually lower the GHG intensity of marine fuels; and

• an economic element: a pricing mechanism for maritime GHG emissions.

The Committee is expected to finalize draft legal text for these measures, referred to as the “IMO Net-Zero Framework.” This will consist of amendments to Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention, expected to be approved by MEPC 83 for circulation immediately after the meeting, with a view to adoption by an extra-ordinary session of MEPC in October 2025.

Following adoption, depending on the decision of the Committee, the measures could enter into force 16 months later, under the “tacit acceptance” procedure.

Review of the short-term measure to reduce GHG emissions

IMO’s short-term GHG reduction measures (EEXI, CII rating), developed to improve ship energy efficiency and reduce carbon intensity by at least 40% compared to 2008 levels by 2030, entered into force on January 1, 2023.

The review process started in 2023 and included a data gathering and analysis stage, and a convention and guidelines review stage. The Committee is expected to finalize phase 1 of the review of relevant provisions of MARPOL Annex VI and associated mandatory guidelines, and develop a work plan for Phase 2 of the review, starting on January 1, 2026.

Energy efficiency of ships

The Committee is expected to:

• finalize and adopt draft guidelines for test-bed and onboard measurements of methane (CH4) and/or nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from marine diesel engines;

• approve a work plan on the development of a regulatory framework for the use of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS); and

• re-establish the Correspondence Group to further develop the framework for the measurement and verification of actual methane and nitrous oxide emission factors and fuel slippage values and develop a regulatory framework for the use of OCCS.

Action Plan to address marine plastic litter from ships

The Committee is expected to adopt the draft 2025 Action Plan to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships (2025 Action Plan) agreed by Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 12), and approve updated groupings of short-, mid- and long-term actions under this plan. The 2025 Action Plan is expected to be combined with the Strategy to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships in a single resolution at a later date, after the Strategy has been reviewed and updated by the PPR Sub-Committee.

With regard to the carriage of plastic pellets in freight containers by sea, the Committee is expected to note that PPR 12 included a dedicated action for the development of mandatory measures to reduce the environmental risks of plastic pellets transported by sea in freight containers in the above 2025 Action Plan, as a first step towards the development of mandatory regulations to address the issue.

Identification and protection of Special Areas, Emissions Control Areas (ECAs) and Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSAs)

The Committee will consider proposals to designate the North-East Atlantic Ocean as an Emissions Control Area for Sulphur Oxides (SOx), Particulate Matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx); and PSSAs in the sea areas "Reserva Nacional Dorsal de Nasca" (Nasca Ridge National Reserve) and "Reserva Nacional Mar Tropical de Grau" (Grau Tropical Sea National Reserve) in South America's Pacific Ocean.

Addressing harmful aquatic organisms in ballast water

The Committee will continue its ongoing review of the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention at MEPC 83. This will include stocktaking of the progress made and consideration of the way forward with regard to the overall plan for completion of the review, with some high-level decisions needed to facilitate the achievement of the review targets.

The Committee is expected to re-establish the Correspondence Group working on this issue to finalize draft amendments to mandatory provisions (regulations and appendices in the Annex to the Convention, and BWMS Code), for submission to MEPC 84 for approval and adoption by MEPC 85. The revision of existing and development of new guidelines are expected to be completed ahead of the amendments’ entry into force.

Black Carbon emissions

The Committee is expected to note the ongoing work on the concept of "polar fuels" (fuels that are most suitable for use in the Arctic to minimize environmental impact) and extend the target completion year for this output to 2027, to allow additional time to further develop the concept.

Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions

MEPC 83 is expected to adopt an MEPC resolution on 2025 Guidelines on Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems. SCR systems are active emission control technology systems used to reduce NOx emissions.

Amendments to NOx Technical Code

The Committee is expected to adopt amendments to the NOx Technical Code 2008 concerning the use of multiple engine operational profiles for a marine diesel engine, including clarifying engine test cycles and improving the recertification of existing engines onboard a ship. The amendments will allow optimizing a ship’s fuel consumption depending on its operational profile, hence improving energy efficiency, whilst ensuring compliance with NOx emission requirements.

Pollution prevention and response

The Committee is expected to:

• approve Interim guidance on the carriage of blends of biofuels and MARPOL Annex I cargoes by conventional bunker ships;

• approve Guidance on in-water cleaning of ships' biofouling; and

• adopt amendments to the 2023 Guidelines for the development of the Inventory of Hazardous Materials clarifying the relevant threshold in respect to cybutryne when samples are taken directly from the hull or from wet paint containers.

Proposals for new outputs

MEPC 83 will consider the following proposals for new outputs:

• Assessment of the implementation of the Hong Kong Convention through an experience building phase and development of clarifications and amendments to the Convention;

• Development of a legally binding framework for the control and management of ships' biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species;

• Review and amend, as appropriate, the NOx Technical Code 2008 to provide a means for certification of engines using non-carbon-containing fuel or mixtures of carbon-containing and non-carbon-containing fuels); and

• Development of guidelines for the management of ammonia effluent generated by ships using ammonia as fuel.





