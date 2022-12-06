Merco Vial Orders Cutter Suction Dredger from Damen

Argentinian contractor Merco Vial S.A. has ordered a Damen CSD650 cutter suction dredger.

Damen, a Dutch shipbuilder, said Tuesday that the the delivery of the dredger included the supply of a matching booster station.

The cutter suction dredger CSD650 is a customized stock vessel, tailored to Merco Vial’s requirements, and Damen said the vessel would be delivered "shortly."

According to Damen, the CSD650 is a dismountable dredger with a cutter power of 700 kW and a maximum dredging depth of -18 meters.

"The overall length exceeds 61 m, resulting in an impressive swing width of 63 m and ensuring an efficient operation due to the minimised time required to reposition the dredger," Damen said.

The stationary dredger is equipped with a pump room, separate from the engine room. The in-board dredge pump has a mixture capacity of 7,000 m3/h.

For Merco Vial S.A. a number of options were added such as anchor booms, a deck crane, a navigation mast and a production measurement system.

Damen Sales Manager Ezequiel Najmias states. “In South America, there are major developments in the infrastructure of all large ports and harbours. With the development of new ports and terminals and the deepening of existing ones, this CSD650 with its matching booster, will be an important contribution. Decisive factors for opting for the CSD650 are its robustness, its dismountable design enabling practical relocation and the efficiency of the dredger with its eminent pump and cutter capacity.”

The CSD650, which has been named Felicitas, is ready for transport at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard in the Netherlands. It will be shipped to Argentina soon, together with a large set of spares, Damen said.

Najmias adds: “Delivering the largest dredger of our standard CSD series to Argentina proves the strong preference of major operators of the region for Damen. We look forward to the CSD650 arriving on site and starting operation.”