Mercuria Joins Tankers International VLCC Pool

The Mercuria-operated Seaways Kilimanjaro has joined Tankers International’s specialist VLCC Scrubber Pool.

The Seaways Kilimanjaro (296,999 DWT / Built 2012) was delivered to Tankers International on March 15. The total size of the Tankers International fleet now stands at 58 VLCCs, and the specialist Scrubber Pool has increased in size to 21 vessels, with four more retrofits expected to join throughout 2022.

Charlie Grey, Chief Operating Officer, Tankers International, said, "The addition of the Seaways Kilimanjaro further improves the unrivalled strength and depth of our pool, which will deliver unique benefits for Mercuria as well as our other Pool partners. It also represents an exciting opportunity for us to develop a closer relationship with Mercuria, which has a fantastic reputation and large footprint across the commodities supply chain."