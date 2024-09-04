Methanol Reformer and Fuel Cell System Gains DNV AIP

PowerCell Group has secured an approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV for its methanol-to-power solution. The system integrates a methanol reformer from RIX Industries with the PowerCell Marine System 225, recently launched to aid in the maritime industry's shift toward cleaner energy sources.

Methanol is emerging as a promising alternative fuel alongside hydrogen, contributing to maritime decarbonization and electrification. Given its availability in major global ports, methanol offers a viable option to complement hydrogen, potentially increasing its availability for marine applications.

The streamlined power system developed by PowerCell and RIX Industries converts methanol into hydrogen, which is then used in a fuel cell to provide a clean and efficient energy source. This integrated solution simplifies installation, enhances safety, and meets the specific needs of the maritime sector.

The AIP from DNV confirms that the system's design adheres to stringent safety standards, setting the stage for more sustainable maritime operations.

“The Methanol-to-Power solution follows our 'Industrialized Innovation' strategy,” said Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. “The strategy integrates our industrialized fuel cell components to generate higher value for our customers by minimizing time-to-market, technical risk and technical investment for customers that are pioneering marine electrification and decarbonization. We continue to drive value-creation for marine customers beyond having the best marine fuel cells.”

“Our collaboration with RIX Industries has optimized our technologies for greater efficiency and safety,” added Dr. Andreas Bodén, SVP & CTO of PowerCell Group. “This AIP from DNV confirms that we are on the right path.”

“These power systems directly address our customers' needs for increased energy density and simplified integration, enabling the immediate deployment of Net Zero solutions.” said Bryan Reid, CSO of RIX Industries.