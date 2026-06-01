Methanol-Capable Container Ship Delivered to Mærsk

Tema Mærsk, powered by its X82DF-M/E multi-fuel engine platform with methanol capability and inherent compatibility with ethanol, was delivered to A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk). The naming ceremony took place at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China, attended by WinGD’s Chief Executive Officer Dominik Schneiter and Vice President Market Development Benny Hilström.

The Danish container giant ordered WinGD’s X-DF-M dual fuel engines for a series of six 9,000 TEU container vessels in March 2023. The X82DF-M/E, which was installed on the Tema Mærsk in 2025, extends WinGD’s methanol offer to 82-bore engines, giving more shipowners the choice of multi-fuel flexibility and readiness for a broader range of alcohol-based fuels as fuel availability and regulatory clarity evolves.