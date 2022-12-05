METIS Names Polychronopoulou CEO

Athens-based maritime artificial intelligence (AI) company METIS announced Eleni Polychronopoulou has been appointed as the firm’s new CEO.

Polychronopoulou has been METIS president during the company’s development phase over the past three years. METIS is majority-owned by maritime-focused environmental engineering group ERMA FIRST.

Polychronopoulou is currently president of HEMEXPO, vice chair at Sea Europe, and a senior executive at EPE and ERMA FIRST.

METIS aims to be a player in the maritime industry’s ongoing digital transformation, specializing in data acquisition, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent analytics based on advanced machine learning and AI techniques.