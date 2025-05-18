NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 —

The celebration of a Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtemoc turned into a maritime disaster Saturday night when it collided with Brooklyn Bridge. Two people were killed and 17 injured, including two seriously.

Last night, the incident happened at 8:20 pm as the training ship was navigating the East River and preparing to leave New York City. The 2,200-ton vessel, adorned with lights and a huge national flag, was approaching the Brooklyn Bridge at the time of the incident. It struck the bridge, tearing off the tops from its three masts, which ranged in height between 147 and 160 feet.

The wooden masts crashed and cracked, shocking the spectators along the riverfront. Many crew members who were in the rigging suffered injuries as a result of falling debris. Multiple agencies responded to the emergency, stabilizing the scene and treating the injured.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries and all crew members on board are safe. Both sailors were declared dead on the spot. Both cadets as well as active-duty crew were injured, including many who were participating in the ship's goodwill tour.

The Cuauhtemoc, a three-masted ship used by the Mexican Navy for sail training purposes, is a barque with three masts. The vessel was built in 1981 in Bilbao by Astilleros de Marina. It has been a floating diplomat for many years, having visited over 60 countries, hosted heads of state and naval officers as well as the general public. The vessel was docked at Pier 17 in Manhattan for a scheduled port visit, and offered public tours

It's been suggested that the ship could have made a mistake in judging the bridge clearance or the tide during high water, which may have led to the incident. It's been noted that, while tall ships plan their routes around fixed bridge heights with care, the combination of river currents, tide levels, and wind gusts could have made safe passage difficult. Even experienced mariners face navigational challenges on the East River because of its complex and swift currents.

United States Coast Guard officials and New York City authorities launched a joint probe to examine the vessel's navigational protocol, communication with harbor traffic control and route planning. Officials haven't ruled out the possibility of human error but stressed that all factors, including environmental conditions, will be examined. Brooklyn Bridge was completed in 1883 and is not visible damaged. However, it will be inspected structurally as a precaution.

The Mexican Consulate in New York works closely with the city officials and Navy to coordinate the support for the families of the victims and crew.